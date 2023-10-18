Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

