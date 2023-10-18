Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $79,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

