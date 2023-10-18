Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 79,114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 836.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 32.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $353.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

