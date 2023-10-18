Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brunswick by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

