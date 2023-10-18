Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 130.84% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

