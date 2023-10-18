California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
California BanCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 7,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,478. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
