Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
