Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 7,156 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.