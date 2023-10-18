Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,001 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.