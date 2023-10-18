Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of InnovAge worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of INNV stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.