Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 48.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 36.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

