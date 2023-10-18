Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

