Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Air Lease by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,287,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

