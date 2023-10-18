Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of HealthStream worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 147.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

