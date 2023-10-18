Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.9 %

ADUS opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

