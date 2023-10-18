Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NOV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in NOV by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.