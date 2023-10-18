Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $7.69 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 174.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 958,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

