Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.