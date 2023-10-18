Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

