Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

