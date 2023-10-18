Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

