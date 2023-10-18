Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of HealthStream worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 147.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

