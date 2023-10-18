Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 10,727 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $579.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

