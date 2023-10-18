Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,014 shares of company stock valued at $265,261. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.