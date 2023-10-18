Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 12,153 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of 148.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.