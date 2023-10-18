Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.9 %

RNR stock opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.09 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.