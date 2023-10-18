Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,853 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

