Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,865,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

