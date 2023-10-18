Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Down 0.5 %

Diodes stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.