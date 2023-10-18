Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

