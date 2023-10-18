Capricorn Energy Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 20th (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 20th. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 20th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $1.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

