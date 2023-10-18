CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,032 shares of company stock worth $83,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after acquiring an additional 611,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. CareDx has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $20.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

