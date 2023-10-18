Celestica (CLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2023 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Celestica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

