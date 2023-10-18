Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.04

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 24091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

