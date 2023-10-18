Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.