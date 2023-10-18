Chia (XCH) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Chia has a market cap of $197.71 million and $12.64 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.53 or 0.00079549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,774,039 coins and its circulating supply is 8,774,233 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

