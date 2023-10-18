Chromia Price Tops $0.0873 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

