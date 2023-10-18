Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
