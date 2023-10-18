Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.