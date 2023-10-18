Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $25.71. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 747,181 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.