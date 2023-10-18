Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.