Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Down to $49.31

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.31, but opened at $47.32. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 34,694 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.