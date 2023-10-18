CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.46. CommScope shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 109,984 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

CommScope Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,540.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

