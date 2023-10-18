Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 52041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

