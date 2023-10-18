Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 588,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 442,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

