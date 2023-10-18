Cooke & Bieler LP Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

DOX opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

