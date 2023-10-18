Cooke & Bieler LP Has $30.37 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 8.67% of DMC Global worth $30,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BOOM stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $408.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

