Cooke & Bieler LP Has $32.93 Million Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

