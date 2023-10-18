Cooke & Bieler LP Has $541,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,226 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.1% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

