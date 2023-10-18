Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,790 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

